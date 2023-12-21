Juventus is preparing to sign a new left-footed defender in the summer, anticipating the departure of Alex Sandro as a free agent. The club has been actively searching for potential targets and is focusing on finding value in the free agency market.

Football-Italia indicates that Juventus has narrowed down its search to two players: Mario Hermoso and Lloyd Kelly. Mario Hermoso, who currently plays for Atletico de Madrid, will be a free agent in the summer as he has not agreed to a new deal with his current club. On the other hand, Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth is also nearing an exit from the Premier League club.

Juventus is reportedly impressed with the playing style of both defenders. The club is said to be working towards signing at least one of them on a pre-contract deal, taking advantage of the opportunity to engage in talks with foreign clubs, which begins next month. This strategic move would allow Juventus to secure the services of a left-footed defender ahead of the next season.

Juve FC Says

Kelly and Hermoso are two fine players in La Liga and the Premier League, so either of them will do a good job for us.

The Spanish and English top flights are quality competitions, but Hermoso is more experienced, having also consistently played in European competitions.

But we can expect Kelly to do well for us and adjust fast to the demands of playing for a top European club.