Juventus target wants Champions League football next season

Next summer, Juventus will most likely reinforce their defensive department.

The Bianconeri’s current center backs are Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci (two veterans who are struggling to remain fit), Daniele Rugani (who is deemed to be a backup option) and of course Matthijs de Ligt.

While the latter’s future remains uncertain, the club needs to bolster the squad regardless of whether the Dutchman is staying or not.

Since the start of the campaign, Gleison Bremer has attracted the attention of the Italian big boys with his solid and consistent performances for Torino. In his last outing, he completely nullified the threat of Dusan Vlahovic in the Derby della Mole.

Such display surely didn’t go unnoticed, however, the Brazilian has reportedly set two conditions regarding his next destination.

According to Calciomercato, Bremer wants to sign for a top club, but more importantly, play in the Champions League next season.

While Juve’s status amongst the greats can’t be doubted, their spot in the next edition of Europe’s elite competition remains far from certain.

Max Allegri’s men are currently fourth in the Serie A standings, but they’re embroiled in a tight battle for a CL spot, against Alatanta in particular.

The 24-year-old is currently valued higher than 30 million euros, and Bayern Munich have seemingly entered the fray for his signature.