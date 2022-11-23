Sergej Milinkovic-Savic seems interested in leaving Lazio soon as he and the club discusses a new contract.

The midfielder has been on the radar of Juventus for some time and the Bianconeri will push to sign him in the summer.

He has around 18 months left on his current deal at the Stadio Olimpico, yet Lazio does not want to sell.

They keep asking for a lot of money and it seems he does not have an affordable release clause on his current deal.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals one of his demands to sign a contract extension is for the clause to be set reasonably.

The report claims he wants it to be between 60/70m euros, a fee that Juve will be able to pay.

Juve FC Says

Although Milinkovic-Savic is now heading towards his 30s, the midfielder remains one of the finest in Serie A and we expect him to get better.

If we add him to our squad, his experience will improve things and ensure we can achieve even more domestically and in Europe.

Another top European side could snap him up if we do not follow up our interest by adding him to our group.