Juventus target wants to commit his future to present team after summer disappointment

Corriere Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb reports that Edin Dzeko is ready to sign a new AS Roma deal after his failed move to Juventus.

The Bosnian was on the verge of making a move to Turin, but Juve pulled out of the agreement and secured a move for Alvaro Morata instead.

The striker had literally emptied his AS Roma locker that weekend in preparation for a move to the Italian champions when the move broke down.

The Bosnian who earns 7.5 million Euros per season and according to the report has two years left on his current deal at the club, wants to add an extra year to keep him with them until 2023.

This new deal will likely make it harder for Juventus to sign him if the Bianconeri returns for him in the summer.

Juve only signed Morata on loan with the option of making it permanent, however, if the Spaniard fails to impress, they might not exercise that option and instead look elsewhere.

In that case, they will likely want to turn to the reliably experienced Dzeko again, but a new deal for him might see them get asked to pay a higher transfer fee than what they would have paid this summer.