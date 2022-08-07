Francesco Acerbi is one of the defenders Juventus wants to add to their squad in this transfer window.

The defender has fallen out with the Lazio ultras, and this is probably his last summer with them.

As one of Serie A’s most experienced players, many clubs want to add him to their squad, including the Bianconeri.

However, as Juve hesitated, more clubs became interested in a move for him, and it seemed he would pull away from them.

One of his most serious suitors is the ambitious Monza, but Tuttomercatoweb claims he is not interested in joining them.

Their offer is currently on the table for him, but he prefers to join a club that is playing in Europe now.

This means Juve has a very good chance of adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Acerbi is much better to have in your dressing room than Daniele Rugani, and the defender will make us better in many ways.

Juve has continued to rely on experienced heads, and he could be the perfect replacement for Giorgio Chiellini.

However, Max Allegri must be sure the Italy international fits into his style of play before we add him to our squad.