Juventus target wants to keep playing in the Premier League

Juventus has been linked with a move for Youri Tielemans as he ignores a new deal from Leicester City.

The Belgian is still contracted to them until 2023, but they might be forced to sell him at the end of this season if he still hasn’t extended his contract with them.

Juve would love to add the former AS Monaco man to their squad, but they are not the only club looking to sign him.

Teams in England and Real Madrid are also keen on him, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims the Spanish side might eventually lure him to move to La Liga. However, for now, his preference is playing for another club in the Premier League.

Juve FC Says

When a player is approaching the end of his contract, he has a lot of power to decide the next club he would join.

Tielemans knows he can walk free in around 18 months and would want to move to a side that will help him to meet his needs.

Juve can try to lure him to Turin with the promise of playing regularly in the Champions League and winning trophies.