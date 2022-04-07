Juventus target wants to play in South America instead of Italy

Juventus is targeting a move for Angel di Maria as he winds down his time in Paris with PSG.

The Argentinian is one of the world’s most recognisable attackers, and he would have lots of suitors looking to add him to their squad.

Reports claim Juve wants him to spend at least one season with them as they restructure their team under Max Allegri.

However, Calciomercato insists he is looking at retiring entirely from the game after one campaign.

Because of that, the Argentine wants to spend his final year at home with a local club before leaving the game behind.

Juve will look to convince him to spend the next campaign with them in Europe before he moves away from the continent.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria would be a good player to add to our squad because of his experience and status as a free agent.

The attacker has won several trophies and has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

He would offer us so much experience and guidance to our young players if he becomes a part of that dressing room.

However, Allegri has to be certain the attacker fits into his plans before we move for him.