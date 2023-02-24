Juventus target wants to play in the Premier League

Giorgio Scalvini has admitted he likes the Premier League and wants to play in the competition sooner or later.

The Atalanta jewel is the subject of transfer interest from several clubs, most notably Juventus and Inter Milan.

Because he is Italian, it is easy to conclude that he would want to play for a big club in Serie A. while that is true, the youngster has now opened up on a dream of playing in the EPL.

He says via Calciomercato:

“I manage market rumors well, for the most part my friends are sent to me, but I don’t give it much weight. I don’t look at these things, I’m focused on Atalanta, I try to do well here. For me the best league is the Premier League. Once in my career, I don’t even know when, I’d like to play with it”

Juve FC Says

Despite his comments about wanting to play in the EPL, Juve can still add Scalvini to their squad for the right price if they are serious.

Atalanta is one of the best talent factories in the country and will happily sell a player for a reasonable fee.

At 19, Scalvini has more development to do, so we probably must wait for a few more seasons before adding him to our squad because he might struggle for game time in Turin.