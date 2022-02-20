Depay
Transfer News

Juventus’ target will ask Barcelona to sell him in the summer

February 20, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Juventus had a strong interest in Memphis Depay when he played for Lyon in Ligue 1.

He left the French club for Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of last season and had a fine first half of this campaign.

However, injuries and poor form have limited his impact at Camp Nou in this campaign.

He has watched Barca sign the likes of Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

These new players have pushed him down the pecking order, and he could ask to leave.

Calciomercato.it says if he continues to be picked sparingly, he would ask the Catalans to sell him at the end of this season.

He would also specifically request that he be allowed to leave on a low fee because he moved to Spain as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Depay did very well in Lyon and he started this season strongly at Barcelona.

If he is not getting into the starting XI now is because of the top players ahead of him on the pecking order.

A move to another club could reignite his career, and that can happen at Juve.

If he joins us, he would be a more experienced option on the bench than Moise Kean is at the moment.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Two Juventus stars report to the J Medical centre for further tests

February 20, 2022
Tchouameni Juventus

One European giant drops out of the race for Juventus target

February 20, 2022
Zaniolo

Here are the three reasons Juventus is pursuing this Serie A star

February 20, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.