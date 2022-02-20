Juventus’ target will ask Barcelona to sell him in the summer

Juventus had a strong interest in Memphis Depay when he played for Lyon in Ligue 1.

He left the French club for Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of last season and had a fine first half of this campaign.

However, injuries and poor form have limited his impact at Camp Nou in this campaign.

He has watched Barca sign the likes of Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

These new players have pushed him down the pecking order, and he could ask to leave.

Calciomercato.it says if he continues to be picked sparingly, he would ask the Catalans to sell him at the end of this season.

He would also specifically request that he be allowed to leave on a low fee because he moved to Spain as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Depay did very well in Lyon and he started this season strongly at Barcelona.

If he is not getting into the starting XI now is because of the top players ahead of him on the pecking order.

A move to another club could reignite his career, and that can happen at Juve.

If he joins us, he would be a more experienced option on the bench than Moise Kean is at the moment.