Juventus target will leave PSG next summer for less than 8m euros

September 19, 2021 - 10:15 am

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Keylor Navas from PSG.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for him since the Parisians signed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the last transfer window.

The Costa Rican is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and he helped Real Madrid to win several Champions League trophies.

PSG signed him to help them get over the line in the competition, however, they still haven’t won it.

The French club remains keen to achieve that and added Donnarumma to their squad after he won the Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

The Azzuri number one is still behind Navas in the pecking order at PSG. However, it is clear that he will be the long-term successor of the Costa Rican.

Todofichajes reports the Parisians don’t expect Navas to stay at the club beyond this season.

He is likely to lose his place as the club’s number one soon and would be replaced by Donnarumma.

The report says if he doesn’t leave in the January transfer window, then he would likely be on the move next summer.

Juve could sign him for less than 8m euros and Navas will be an upgrade to the struggling Wojciech Szczęsny.

