Juventus target will take a pay cut to leave Roma

Juventus could be encouraged to return to the Nicolo Zaniolo race as the Azzurri star desperately wants to leave AS Roma.

The attacker has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time, but they haven’t been able to add him to their squad so far.

In the last few months, the black and whites seemed to have cooled their interest in the Italy international and AC Milan became the leading club in his chase.

The Rossoneri remains in the lead and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the attacker is ready to take a pay cut to make the move happen.

This could serve as an encouragement to Juventus to return for his signature before this transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a technically gifted player who has been delivering some top performances in the league for some seasons now.

Juve knows his worth and if he is suitable for their squad, which will inform their eventual decision on the Azzurri star.

For now, we need to focus on getting results with the players at our disposal while targeting some new men to add to our squad before this winter transfer window closes.