Marcus Thuram has provided assurance that his brother, Khephren Thuram, is prepared to play in Serie A amid reported interest from Juventus. The Bianconeri have been monitoring the Nice midfielder since the previous season, with expectations of a potential move during the summer.

However, due to financial constraints, Juventus did not make significant investments in their midfield, leading to Khephren Thuram remaining at his current club. Nevertheless, as interest from several clubs persists, there is potential for a change in his status at the end of the current season.

Juventus is reportedly planning to restructure their midfield, and the son of Lilian Thuram, Khephren, could be among the players considered for recruitment.

His brother was asked about Khephren, and Marcus said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Should I confirm the fact that he is very strong? Yes, he is stronger than me.

“Better in the Premier League or in Serie A? He can play anywhere. For me, a player who can do well in Italy can also do it in England: Italian football doesn’t is less strong.”

Khephren has shown good qualities for much of the last two terms, and this extra campaign in France will make him a better player.

There is no guarantee that we will win the race for his signature, and we must show we need him more to win it.