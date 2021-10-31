Juventus targeting 27-year-old Champions League revelation

Juventus has made a bad start to this season and their poor form has seen them drop far too many points.

After the loss against Verona last night, the team looks to be in crisis and changes would be made to solve that.

Some players are now facing the chop and one of them is Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus missed out on signing Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer, but Fichajes.net is reporting that they would now look to replace Szczesny.

The chosen goalkeeper is Odysseas Vlachodimos of Benfica who has been in fine form this season.

The report says he has been a “revelation” in the Champions League and he could now join Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

The current Juve team needs players who can perform consistently, and not everyone in that squad can do that.

It is easy to blame the goalkeeper when even the defenders are poor, but Szczesny has truly not covered himself in glory so far.

The former Arsenal man remains trusted by Massimiliano Allegri, but he needs to show significant form between now and the end of the campaign to remain the club’s number one.

If he doesn’t, he could lose his place to Vlachodimos at the start of next season.

At 27, the Greek goalie will offer Juve long-term value if he moves to Turin.