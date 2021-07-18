Juventus targeting a midfielder swap deal with Manchester United, not Pogba

Juventus has been chasing the signature of Paul Pogba for much of this summer, but they might settle for another Manchester United midfielder instead.

Pogba has been tipped to secure a return to Juve this summer as his contract runs down at United. He has less than a year on it now and it seems he won’t sign an extension with the Premier League club.

But that doesn’t mean it would be easy for Juve to sign him considering that he also has interest from the likes of PSG and Real Madrid.

Il Sussidiario via Calciomercato is reporting that Pogba isn’t the only player that Juve wants from United.

It claims that if they cannot sign the Frenchman, they would move for Donny van de Beek and it could be in a swap deal that involves Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot wasn’t at his best last season and is one player that Juve can reportedly sell if a suitor emerges to sign him.

Van de Beek only joined United at the start of last season, however, he has struggled to find the space to play for them and could be on the move.

Juve exchanged Pjanic for Arthur with Barcelona last summer and looked to have signed the better player. They will hope van de Beek improves them if he joins.