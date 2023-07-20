Juventus is rumoured to be interested in acquiring the services of Barcelona’s talented attacker, Abde Ezzalzouli, who recently returned from his loan spell at Osasuna last season. The Moroccan player has garnered praise for his exciting style of play during his time at Barcelona but faces tough competition for game time in a crowded squad.

Recognising the opportunity to bolster their squad, Juventus is considering making a move for the 21-year-old winger. With an eye on securing the best possible players for the upcoming season, Abde could be a valuable addition to the Bianconeri.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is interested in a loan deal for Abde, with an option to make the move permanent next summer for a fee of 15 million euros. This approach allows the club to assess Abde’s performance and suitability for the team before committing to a permanent transfer.

If the deal materialises, Abde could have a chance to make a significant impact for Juventus in the new season, providing the club with additional attacking options and potentially fulfilling his potential as an exciting and popular player on the Italian stage.

Juve FC Says

Abde is an exciting player and our fans would love to see him dazzle in front of them in games.

However, he will hardly be a starter at the Allianz Stadium and might struggle to impress Max Allegri enough to get regular game time.

The Juve gaffer places little value on technical abilities and prefers players who will get the important stuff right.