Juventus has continued their search for a new left-back and it seems they want to get one from the free agency market.

The Bianconeri would not renew the contract of Alex Sandro when it expires because the Brazilian is now underperforming.

He will probably leave at the end of this campaign, and Juve has started searching for his replacement.

The initial name from the news media is Alex Grimaldo of Benfica, and the Spaniard has valuable European experience under his belt.

However, he is not the only player on the radar of the Bianconeri, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing that they also want to sign Ramy Bensebaini.

The 27-year-old Algerian plays for Borussia Monchengladbach and has made an excellent start to this season.

Juve FC Says

We need to find a replacement for Sandro from this moment if we want a free agent to replace the Brazilian.

This is because other clubs would also be on the lookout for these players and will not hesitate to beat the Bianconeri to their signature if we do not act fast.

Grimaldo and Bensebaini look like decent players and we can back either of them to get the job done.