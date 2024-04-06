Juventus is busy identifying talents they can add to their squad before the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri are one of the struggling top European teams this term and have plans to make things better next season.

The Old Lady has spent very little cash to improve their squad in the last few transfer windows, but we expect them to spend more on new signings at the end of this term.

Several players are on their radar, and their quest for new talent could take them back to Lille.

The Bianconeri have signed one player from the French club in each of the last two transfer windows, acquiring Timothy Weah and Tiago Djalo.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the latest player on their radar is Edon Zhegrova, who has been one of the most important players at the club this term.

Lille is enjoying his talent as he has become an important part of their team, scoring five goals and providing five assists this term in the league.

Juve FC Says

Lille is a French talent factory that has continued to feed Europe’s top clubs with talents, so we might enjoy signing Zhegrova from them.

If he keeps performing well, the 25-year-old Kosovan star could be a good signing for us.