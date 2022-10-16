Juventus manager Max Allegri is under serious pressure to leave his job if his team cannot perform better.

The Bianconeri boss returned to the club last season after two seasons away.

In his first stint, he won five consecutive league titles, and that made him one of the best men to make the team great again.

However, his second coming has not been successful, and it keeps getting worse.

The club insists his job is safe, but we all know a time will come when that changes.

The Bianconeri have now started scouting around to find a replacement for him.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals one man who could become their next boss is River Plate manager, Marcelo Gallardo.

He is leaving his role at the South American club in January and he will not renew his contract.

The report says Juve is considering a move for him and they will make it if the team keeps performing badly under Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has a solid CV which he built during his first stint at Juventus, but his return has not been as good as it should have been.

The manager knows this and we expect to see an improvement in the next few weeks if he wants to keep his job.