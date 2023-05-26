Juventus targeting Fiorentina player for their right-back spot

Juventus has a history of luring top talents away from Fiorentina and it appears they could be preparing to do so again at the conclusion of this season.

The Bianconeri are actively searching for a new right-back and have identified a number of potential candidates. One such target is Dodo from Fiorentina reports Tuttojuve.

The Brazilian defender has showcased his exceptional abilities while representing La Viola this season, catching the attention of Juventus. They view him as a promising option to succeed Juan Cuadrado, who is expected to stay for one more year.

With Cuadrado’s eventual departure, Juventus envisions Dodo as their long-term solution in the right-back position, and they are not hesitant to approach Fiorentina for his signature.

Despite their recent struggles, Juventus remains the preeminent club in the country, and they anticipate that Dodo will be enticed by the prospect of joining their ranks.

Juve FC Says

Dodo has been superb and helped Fiorentina reach the final of the Coppa Italia and the European Conference League.

He has enough experience to slot into our team if he completes the transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

However, La Viola does not always want to sell to us, so we must be prepared to pay a lot of money for his services if we are keen to add him to our squad.