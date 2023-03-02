Juventus targeting impressive 20-year-old La Liga defender

Juventus is monitoring Sevilla centre-back Tanguy Nianzou after his fine start to life at the Spanish club.

The 20-year-old only moved to Spain in the summer after stints at PSG and Bayern Munich and has lived up to expectations.

Juve has followed him closely and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri have a serious interest in the Frenchman.

Leonardo Bonucci is struggling with his fitness and the likes of Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti haven’t been good enough.

This could make the Bianconeri splash the cash on a new centre-back in the summer and the report claims it could be Nianzou.

Juve FC Says

Several centre-backs are on our radar now, but only some have the talent and experience of Nianzou at his age.

The Frenchman is going places and could form a solid partnership with Gleison Bremer in our squad.

However, we must know that Sevilla is a selling club that would demand the highest fee they can get from their players before selling them.

This should make us prepare to table a considerable bid before we can win the race for his signature.

But it would be worth it because if we can get a decade of good football from him, he would have paid back whatever money we spent.