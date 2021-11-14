Juventus targeting impressive 22-year-old Swedish midfielder

Juventus has been landing young players recently, and it is now normal for the Bianconeri to be linked with a move for youngsters around Europe.

Calciomercato reports on the next young player who could move to the Allianz Stadium soon.

The report says the Bianconeri are interested in a move for young Swedish talent, Jens Cajuste.

The 22-year-old plays as a midfielder for FC Midtjylland and has already made 9 appearances for the senior Swedish national team.

Juve FC Says

Juve is targeting some midfielders as their current options keep underperforming.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the likes of Axel Witsel and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

However, Cajuste will be a much cheaper alternative, maybe not cheaper than Witsel, who would join for free.

But he is much younger and would offer more value in the long-term to the Bianconeri.

Allegri hasn’t trusted most of the young players he met at Juve in this campaign.

That could scupper Juve’s move for more youngsters, but allowing them to remain on loan at their present club to develop further might be the best way to convince some to make the move.

Cajuste has already made 7 appearances in the league and Europa League this season for his present club.