Juventus targeting Lazio star but they have to pay 70 million euros

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has entered the radar of Juventus as they have been impressed by his start to this season.

Fichajes.net explains that Juve has watched him thrive under Maurizio Sarri and they want him as a part of their midfield now.

The midfielder’s form dropped in the last two seasons, but he now looks set to enjoy probably his best campaign for Lazio.

Juve has been strengthening their team and as the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey struggle to perform in their midfield, the Bianconeri are now looking to add him to their squad.

They will face competition from Liverpool who sees him as a good replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, that isn’t the only obstacle the Bianconeri will face in the race to sign him.

The report says he has a contract in Rome that runs until 2024 and that means Lazio aren’t in a hurry to cash in on him.

They have placed a valuation of 70million euros on his head, a fee that Juve will probably struggle to pay.

The report says Massimiliano Allegri sees him as a perfect fit to partner Manuel Locatelli in his midfield.

It would be hard for Juve to pay the asking price, but the fee can be negotiated down if the midfielder pushes for the move.