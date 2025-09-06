Dani Ceballos was strongly linked with a move to Juventus in the most recent transfer window, as the club sought to strengthen its midfield options. Following the departure of Douglas Luiz, the Bianconeri did not secure another central midfielder, and in the final days of the market, reports suggested Ceballos had emerged as a serious target.

Ceballos’ Situation at Real Madrid

At present, the Spanish midfielder faces a challenge in proving his worth under the new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. With competition for places fierce and the possibility that Alonso may have preferred options, Ceballos’ role in the team remains uncertain. He has not been a regular starter for Madrid in recent seasons, making his position even more precarious.

Rather than push for an immediate departure, Ceballos chose to remain in Spain to assess whether he would be included in the manager’s plans for the current campaign. This decision suggests he is willing to fight for his place, but it also leaves open the possibility of reconsidering his future should playing time remain limited.

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Continued Interest

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are continuing to monitor Ceballos closely and could look to revive its interest in January. Although they were unable to complete a deal during the summer window, the report indicates the Bianconeri are prepared to make another attempt to bring him to Turin in the next market.

Ceballos’ qualities are widely recognised, and his arrival could provide Juventus with greater creativity and depth in midfield. His technical ability and vision make him an attractive option, particularly for a team looking to enhance its control in central areas.

However, much may depend on his circumstances at Real Madrid. Should Alonso grant him more minutes and offer assurances regarding his role, Ceballos may prefer to remain in Spain until the end of the season. For Juventus, the outcome of this situation will be significant, as adding a player of his calibre could strengthen their push for silverware.

The January window will provide clarity on both his position at Madrid and Juventus’ intentions. Until then, Ceballos’ future remains an intriguing storyline, watched closely by those in Turin.