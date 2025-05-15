Juventus are reportedly keen to bring back Real Madrid’s athletic trainer Antonio Pintus back to the club in a move that could appease Antonio Conte.

Pintus is one of the most renowned conditioning coaches in football, as he’s been working for some of the biggest European clubs for decades.

The Turin native had two spells at Juventus, the first between 1991 and 1998, and the second in the 2006/07 season when the club was playing in Serie B.

The 63-year-old has been plying his trade at Real Madrid since 2021, but his future remains uncertain, especially with Carlo Ancelotti leaving at the end of the season. The decorated Italian manager is set to take over Brazil, and will be replaced in the Spanish capital by Xabi Alonso.

Juveentus want Antonio Pintus back

According to Relevo via Calciomercato, Juventus are trying to seize the opportunity and bring back Pintus for a third stint.

But while the trainer could be tempted by a return to his hometown club, the Spanish source believes that his priority is to remain in Madrid, even if in a different role.

The report suggests Pintus could remain with Los Merengues as a coordinator working with the club’s athletic trainers from the youth squads all the way to the first team.

Nevertheless, Juventus will be hoping to convince the Italian, as they believe his services are needed, especially at the back of an injury-riddled campaign.

A Move that appeases Antonio Conte?

Moreover, some suggest that Juve’s pursuit of Pintus is yet another clue that leads towards Conte’s return.

The current Napoli boss has emerged as the favourite to take over the reins at Continassa next season.

The Lecce native already worked alongside Pintus during his spell at Inter between 2019 and 2021. He was also a Juventus player during the trainer’s first stint in Turin.