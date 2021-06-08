Juventus reportedly targeting Roma veteran once again

Some transfer sagas just refuse to die out. Ever since his breakthrough campaign at Wolfsburg in 2009, Edin Dzeko has been linked with a move towards Juventus.

The Bosnian ended up joining Manchester City in 2011 instead, and a after a solid stint with the Cityzens, he was once again tipped to join the Old Lady in 2015.

However, the striker ended up in the Italian capital, eventually becoming Roma’s captain and main star.

Whilst many thought that it would be third time’s a charm last summer, and Dzeko was apparently set to join the Old Lady for 17 million euros, Milik’s failed transfer from Napoli to the Giallorossi sabotaged the deal.

And yet, the center forward finds himself once again linked with a move to Turin.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are hoping to bring in Dzeko, whose transfer value has decreased after a complicated season.

The former Man City striker is now 35, and only has one year left on his contract. Whilst the Romans wouldn’t want to let an important player leave without a decent revenue, they might decide to release him in order to cut down the wage bill.

The source claims that the Bianconeri would offer Dzeko a two-year contract with an option for a third, and his salary is expected to be around 5 millions net per season

It should be noted that while the Bosnian remains a prolific bomber, he’s beginning to show signs of slowing down, and he also clashed with his former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca in the middle of the last campaign.

Therefore, it would be a risky move for Juventus to say the least.