Juventus targeting Sevilla youngster as defensive reinforcement

Juventus has taken their search for a new centre-back to La Liga and one man on their radar is Sevilla’s Tanguy Nianzou.

The Bianconeri have been rebuilding their squad in recent weeks and several players have joined them since Max Allegri returned as the club’s manager.

They will continue to back the gaffer to build another solid team at the Allianz Stadium and that means more players might join again when this season ends.

Nianzou has been doing well at Sevilla this term after joining them from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Juve believes he has the potential to be a key centre-back for them in the long term.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have a serious interest in him and hope to pursue his signature when this season finishes.

Juve FC Says

At 20, Nianzou is one of the finest defenders in La Liga already and he will come to Juve with a lot of experience if we add him to our squad.

However, Sevilla is notorious for demanding huge transfer fees from clubs before selling any of their fine players.

Having just signed him, they will want a lot of money to deprive themselves of his services.

It will be interesting to see if Andrea Agnelli will sanction a big money offer for his signature.