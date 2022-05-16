Juventus targeting three high quality offensive players in the summer

Juventus reportedly wants to add a new winger to their squad, and they have identified three players to sign.

The Bianconeri are ending a poor term as they will finish this season without a single trophy for the first time in a decade.

They had wanted to save the campaign by signing Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in the last transfer window.

However, those new players could not help them win at least the Italian Cup, and they have to plan on getting back to winning trophies in the next campaign.

Calciomercato claims they have added Nicolo Zaniolo, Angel di Maria and Ivan Perisic to their shopping list for wingers.

It remains unclear if they will sign more than one of these players, but the report maintains that the trio feature highly among their list of targets.

Juve FC Says

Any of the mentioned attackers will make an impact at Juve, but we will probably be better off if we added Zaniolo to our squad.

This is because the AS Roma man is the youngest among these three, and he would offer us more years of football.

He can also be moulded to fit into the demands of our manager, which is very important to us now.