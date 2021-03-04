Juventus targeting two Italians for “Regista” role

Juventus fans have been left disappointed with the current state of the squad this season.

Whilst Andrea Pirlo possesses some of the finest football players among his ranks, some departments remain fragile.

Most followers have highlighted the midfield as a major weak point within the squad, and the club’s hierarchy seems to agree with the notion.

In the absence of Arthur, Juve struggled to create the play in midfield, and thus, a new regista will be needed for next season.

According to Calciomercato, Pirlo has asked for a new deep-lying playmaker, and the management has set its sights on two Italian options.

The first name has been renowned to be a Juventus transfer target for a while now. The man in question is Manuel Locatelli.

The Sassuolo midfielder has been slowly but surely being transformed into one of the most complete midfielders in the peninsula under the tutelage of Roberto De Zerbi.

The Neroverdi star is being valued by his club between 35 and 40 million euros.

The second option mentioned by the report in Chelsea’s Jorginho.

The Italo-Brazilian is arguably the more natural regista between the two Azzurri stars.

The former Napoli man was a major target for the Bianconeri during the Maurizio Sarri era, but a transfer never materialized.

Instead, the 29-year-old remained in North London, where he has been able to cement himself a key player for Frank Lampard, as well as his successor Thomas Tuchel.

However, Jorginho’s agent never ruled out a return to Serie A for his client, but the report warns that Juventus would also have to face some stern competition from Manchester City for the player’s signature.