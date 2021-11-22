Juventus targeting two soon to be released Real Madrid players

Juventus could shop at Real Madrid at the end of this season as some of their targets at the Spanish club will be released.

Reports have linked the Bianconeri with Marcelo and Isco Alarcon in the past and they could sign both players for free in the summer.

AS, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims Madrid will not renew the contracts of both stars alongside Gareth Bale.

They will leave the Spanish capital and could end up in Turin.

The report says Juve is serious about signing Isco, but their interest in Marcelo has cooled off recently.

Juve FC Says

Signing players from Real Madrid is not a bad thing, but they should be stars who are playing regularly.

The current Juve squad already has too many unwanted players, and it makes no sense to add more from other clubs.

Isco is top quality, but if he is delivering poor returns at Madrid, why would he do better at Juve?

The Bianconeri need to target players who are playing regularly and are doing well for their present clubs.

Paul Pogba and Axel Witsel are two other midfield targets that fit that description.