Juventus targeting two stars to solve their goal-scoring problems

Goals have been a big problem for Juventus in this campaign as they look to get back among the top Italian clubs.

Despite having the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean in their squad, Juve has scored only 20 goals in Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri need more than that to successfully challenge for the top four, and they are now looking to bring reinforcements next month.

Tuttosport via Il Bianconero claims they want to add either Edinson Cavani or Mauro Icardi to their squad in the winter.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United has limited the game time of Cavani, and Icardi is also struggling to play at PSG.

The Bianconeri are hopeful they can convince their European counterparts to loan either player to them next month.

Juve FC Says

Juve’s goal-scoring problem cannot wait until the end of this season before they solve it.

The second half of this campaign is important for the club and it needs a new striker to score the goals to achieve a top-four finish.

Icardi and Cavani both thrived in Serie A and might need little time to open their accounts for the club if they join.