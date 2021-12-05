icardi
Transfer News

Juventus targeting two stars to solve their goal-scoring problems

December 5, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Goals have been a big problem for Juventus in this campaign as they look to get back among the top Italian clubs.

Despite having the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean in their squad, Juve has scored only 20 goals in Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri need more than that to successfully challenge for the top four, and they are now looking to bring reinforcements next month.

Tuttosport via Il Bianconero claims they want to add either Edinson Cavani or Mauro Icardi to their squad in the winter.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United has limited the game time of Cavani, and Icardi is also struggling to play at PSG.

The Bianconeri are hopeful they can convince their European counterparts to loan either player to them next month.

Juve FC Says

Juve’s goal-scoring problem cannot wait until the end of this season before they solve it.

The second half of this campaign is important for the club and it needs a new striker to score the goals to achieve a top-four finish.

Icardi and Cavani both thrived in Serie A and might need little time to open their accounts for the club if they join.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Paredes

Juventus and Inter Milan battling for classy Argentine midfielder

December 5, 2021
jovic

Juventus and AC Milan want the same La Liga player, but who is the favourite?

December 5, 2021
ramsey

Rafa Benitez wants to do Juventus a favour and sign massive flop

December 5, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.