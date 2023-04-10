Juventus targeting youngster compared to Erling Haaland

Juventus has been linked with a move for Turkish youngster Efecan Barlik who has been compared to Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old is a very tall physical forward who plays for Usak Spor on loan from Istanbul Basaksehir.

He has six goals from ten games this term and has started catching the eyes of top European sides.

Tuttojuve reveals Juventus is one of the clubs monitoring him as he continues developing himself.

However, the black and whites might send him to their Next Gen side because he does not seem ready for first-team football.

Juve FC Says

We have fine young players in our senior squad. Some players could be advanced in their development at 20.

However, Barlik is not good enough for our first team and should be sent straight to the Next Gen group if he joins us.

For now, we need to focus on signing players who will play for our senior side and make an impact on the team.

We are in a good stage in our rebuild and must keep the momentum by signing only players we believe are good enough for us.

That does not stop us from signing youngsters, but adding them to our group should not be a priority now.