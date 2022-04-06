Juventus targets 15m euros-rated La Liga midfielder

Juventus wants to sign Carlo Soler as they continue to look for options to bolster their underperforming midfield, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

The Bianconeri have some fine names in their squad, but that position remains a problem spot for them, and they will work to solve that in the summer.

The likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot haven’t been convincing enough, which is one reason Juve will delve into the market for reinforcements.

Soler has been one of the finest midfielders in Spain, and he has a deal that expires in 2023, a development that will force Valencia to sell him this summer.

They know about the interest from several clubs and have valued him at 15m euros. Juve should be able to negotiate that fee or pay it if he is a serious target.

Juve FC Says

At 25, Soler is old enough to leave Spain and thrive at a big club like Juventus, just like Alvaro Morata has done.

The midfielder is one of the key men for Valencia and the Spanish national team, and he can bring much improvement to that spot in our team.

We have other midfielders on our wishlist, but Soler could be a great signing even if he joins as just a squad member.