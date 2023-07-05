Juventus targets 25-year-old Atletico Madrid defender

Nahuel Molina has resurfaced as a target for Juventus after his move from Udinese to Atletico Madrid last season. Although the Bianconeri initially considered the defender before he moved to Spain, they have continued to monitor his progress closely.

According to a report from Football Italia, Max Allegri, the Juventus coach, has discussed his desired additions to the squad with Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s sporting director, and Molina’s name was mentioned. The Argentine full-back has shown continuous development during his time in Spain and was even part of the Argentina squad that won the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the departure of Juan Cuadrado, Juventus is in search of a top-quality right back to bolster their squad, and Molina fits the description. The club will now aim to negotiate a deal with Atletico Madrid in order to secure his services before the closure of the current transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Molina did well in Serie A and has continued to impress in Spain, so he is probably a player that we need.

If Allegri is convinced about the defender, then we should waste no more time and try to find an agreement with his present employers.