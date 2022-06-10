Juventus is monitoring Manchester United’s wonderkid, Alejandro Garnacho after he showed glimpses of his potential for their senior team last season.

The winger is an exciting player to watch, and he has been tearing up the youth division in England for the Red Devils.

United has handed him chances in two league games already, but the 17-year-old could get more from next season under Erik Ten Hag.

The best clubs in the world are paying attention to his development and Juventus isn’t left out, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri have been adding much younger players to their squad recently and their scout is hard at work to ensure they don’t miss out on the next big talent on show.

Juve FC Says

Garnacho is one for the future and we can keep watching him. However, for now, we need to keep our eyes on players who can come into the club and perform immediately.

We have to get our recruitment right this summer if we truly want to have a better season in the next campaign.

Hopefully, we can get the best players we need to add to our squad.

But a move for the likes of Garnacho can wait for now, while we keep watching his development.