There is growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Wojciech Szczęsny at Juventus, with the Polish goalkeeper being linked with a potential move away from the club in the current transfer window. Initially, Juventus had no plans to make changes to their goalkeeping department, but the situation changed when Bayern Munich expressed interest in signing Szczęsny.

As a result, Juventus is now open to the idea of selling Szczęsny and is reportedly making plans to bring in a new goalkeeper for their squad. Among the names on their radar, one prominent candidate is Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

Donnarumma, who left AC Milan as a free agent, had the opportunity to join Juventus previously but opted to sign with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead. However, if Bayern Munich secures the signing of Szczęsny, Juventus may see Donnarumma as a potential replacement for their current first-choice goalkeeper.

This development could see the highly-regarded Italian goalkeeper return to Serie A, potentially filling the void left by Szczęsny’s departure and offering Juventus a strong and promising option between the goalposts.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and we are lucky to have him in our squad.

However, he is not as young as Donnarumma and we can sell him if we get a good offer for his signature.