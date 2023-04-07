Juventus targets admits he dreams of playing in Serie A

Mateo Retegui is a wanted man after Roberto Mancini handed him his debut for the Italian national team in the last window.

The striker plays for Tigre on loan from Boca Juniors and has been in outstanding form so far.

This has made several clubs in and outside Italy show an interest in his signature.

Juve is one of them and a big summer is waiting for him as Boca prepares to entertain interest in his signature from several European clubs.

Speaking about his future, he insists his agents do the work behind the scenes but admits to being interested in a move to an Italian club.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The president Melaraña said that in July it may be likely that I will be sold. I really like the idea, it’s a dream for everyone who plays football, the biggest ones are in Europe. The big of A? I like them all. There is nothing concrete and I don’t know what is going on, it is Dad who is taking care of the future”.

