Juventus has missed out on signing Riccardo Calafiori and Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, and their search for a new center-back continues.

The Bianconeri are determined to add a new defender to their squad before the transfer window closes and will keep searching.

They were close to finalising a move for Todibo after he gave them his word and waited for them for weeks.

However, Juve struggled to reach an agreement with Nice over his transfer, leading Todibo to opt for a move to West Ham instead.

Josip Sutalo is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium during this transfer window.

The Croatian defender, who plays for Ajax, has been regarded as one of the finest young talents in Europe for several seasons.

Top clubs were interested in signing him before he chose Ajax, where he has further developed. Now at 24, he could be looking to join an even bigger club.

Juventus is sending Daniele Rugani on loan to Ajax, and according to a report on Calciomercato, they are considering a move for Sutalo.

Sutalo has become the latest target that the Bianconeri are considering for their defence.

Juve FC Says

We need to finalise a move for a centre-back as soon as possible, and if Sutalo is our guy, we need to sign him now.