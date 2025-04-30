Juventus have developed a strong reputation for identifying and recruiting talented young players through their Under-19 and Next Gen teams. Their scouting network operates across Europe and in many parts of the world, consistently searching for promising footballers who have the potential to develop into first-team regulars. This global approach to talent identification has allowed them to strengthen their squad with young prospects, sometimes ahead of competing clubs. One notable example of this strategy in action was the signing of Kenan Yildiz from Bayern Munich in 2022. The young Turkish player was running down his contract at Bayern, and Juventus took the opportunity to add him to their ranks at the earliest possible stage.

Since joining the club, Yildiz has made a strong impression, showing clear signs of growth and potential. Juventus have benefited from his development and have even handed him the illustrious number ten shirt. His progress is seen as a validation of the club’s policy of investing in young talent before they fully break through on the professional stage. Encouraged by Yildiz’s success, Juventus have continued to recruit young players for their youth system, aiming to build a pipeline of future stars who can be developed within their structure and eventually contribute at the highest level.

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

There is now speculation that the Bianconeri are once again targeting Germany as a source of emerging talent. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the club has shown interest in 18-year-old Marwin Schmitz, who currently plays as a midfielder for FC St. Pauli. He is considered to be one of the most promising players in German football at present. Juventus are reportedly confident that it can secure his signature by the end of the season. The club believe he possesses the attributes required to develop into a valuable asset and potentially become one of their standout performers in the future.

Yildiz’s rise highlights the importance of identifying young players early and investing in their development. If Schmitz does make the move to the Allianz Stadium, there is hope that he will follow a similar path and provide the kind of performances that justify Juventus’s continued focus on youth recruitment.