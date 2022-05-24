Juventus targets another loan deal for Morata

Alvaro Morata has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus and the Bianconeri has enjoyed his talents.

He is one of the key men in Max Allegri’s squad and the Bianconeri gaffer wants to keep working with the Spaniard.

Juve struck an agreement with Atletico de Madrid to sign him permanently for 35m euros when both clubs signed off on the loan move in the summer.

That fee is proving too much for the Bianconeri to pay now, but they still want to keep him.

Tuttojuve claims Juve will try to sign the striker permanently for around 15m to 20m euros, but if they cannot find an agreement, they will sign him on loan for another season.

Juve FC Says

At 29, Morata shouldn’t be on loan at any club, considering the well-travelled career he has had.

Now is the time he should enjoy the prime of his career, and the Spaniard should push to make the move to Juve permanent.

He is not in the plans of Atleti, yet they want to earn a lot of money from offloading him.

The interest from other clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona is driving their resolve. If either side offers them a better deal, they will sell the Spaniard to them.