Juventus is preparing to part ways with Cristiano Giuntoli as their sporting director, and an official statement is expected once the financial details of his departure have been finalised. Giuntoli joined the club in the summer of 2023 after leading Napoli to domestic success, having played a key role in assembling the squad that secured the Scudetto.

The Bianconeri made a significant effort to lure him to Turin, and he eventually pushed for a release from Napoli to take up the position. In his first summer at Juventus, Giuntoli was mainly focused on reducing the squad size and offloading players who were no longer considered essential. This was seen as a success, as he managed to trim the wage bill and clear out underperforming names.

Poor Decisions Prove Costly

However, expectations shifted in his second term. With more financial backing and greater responsibility, he was entrusted with shaping the team for the future. He also appointed a new manager, chosen to lead Juventus to the next level of performance. Unfortunately, the results fell short. Despite the changes made, the team failed to reach the expected heights, and the overall project did not deliver the improvements anticipated.

At a club like Juventus, such underperformance carries serious consequences. The club is known for its high standards, and failure to meet those standards often results in swift action. According to Calciomercato, Juventus are now negotiating Giuntoli’s exit package and will soon make an official announcement once an agreement has been reached.

New Candidates Already Under Review

Plans are already being made for his replacement, and several names are believed to be under review. Among those is Hasan Salihamidzic, formerly of Bayern Munich, who is reportedly one of the top candidates being considered. Juventus intends to appoint someone with a proven track record who can align with their ambitions for future success.

The decision to part ways with Giuntoli underlines the seriousness with which the club approaches performance and results. Juventus is determined to send a clear message that only those who deliver consistent value will remain at the heart of their sporting project, and Giuntoli’s departure appears to be the inevitable outcome of decisions that did not live up to expectations.