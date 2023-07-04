Juventus targets FC Porto winger to replace Chiesa

Juventus is currently faced with a decision regarding Federico Chiesa’s future, as he still has two seasons remaining on his contract. The winger has garnered interest from some of Europe’s top clubs and appears open to the possibility of leaving Juventus.

While Juventus would prefer to retain Chiesa and is prepared to offer him a new contract if he proves himself to be back to his best form in the upcoming season, they are also open to selling him for the right price. Consequently, the club has already begun exploring potential replacements.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus has shown interest in FC Porto winger Pepe and views the Brazilian as an ideal player to fill the void left by Chiesa’s potential departure. It is worth noting that Chiesa will not be allowed to leave Juventus for a low transfer fee, and Porto would also seek to maximise their earnings by obtaining the highest possible amount before releasing Pepe.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a key player for us who should be a part of our rebuild from next season, but the Euro 2020 winner has not been the same since his last injury.

We probably should sell him now and sign a good replacement for his signature.

Pepe should do well for us, but we will probably benefit more if we sign a player who already has Serie A experience.