Juventus is continuing its efforts to strengthen its squad at the Allianz Stadium, and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is actively working to identify players who can enhance the team’s options.

The latest player to capture their interest is Remo Freuler, a standout performer at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Despite being a crucial figure for the English club, Freuler has now found himself on Juventus’ radar, as reported by Calciomercato.

Having previously spent six successful years at Atalanta in Serie A, the Swiss midfielder has already proven his abilities in the Italian top flight. Juventus now aims to bring him back to the Serie A to bolster their midfield options.

However, the potential transfer remains uncertain, given that Freuler only made the move to England last season. It will be intriguing to see whether both clubs can reach an agreement to facilitate the midfielder’s potential return to Italy. Juventus is keeping a close eye on the situation, and the Bianconeri are determined to explore this opportunity to improve their squad further.

Juve FC Says

Freuler was one of the players who made Atalanta a top-four club under Gian Piero Gasperini and he is 31, so he does not lack experience.

Because of his age, we will likely offer him just a short-term deal, but if he delivers for the short period he might be on our books, he would have paid back the faith shown in him by the club.

But we have to offload some deadwood from our squad before we can make some new signings in this transfer window.