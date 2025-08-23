Juventus are reported to be facing further challenges in their efforts to secure the signing of Randal Kolo Muani, and the club has now begun to consider alternative targets as the transfer window nears its conclusion. The French forward remains the priority, but contingency planning has become necessary with negotiations proving difficult.

Juventus’ pursuit of Kolo Muani

The Bianconeri are keen to bring Kolo Muani back to the Allianz Stadium following his successful loan spell in the second half of last season. He also featured for them at the Club World Cup, during which he is said to have developed a strong connection with the men in black and white. His preference for a return has been made clear, with reports stating that he informed Paris Saint-Germain that Juventus is the club he wishes to join.

Despite this, other teams have also attempted to secure his services during the summer transfer window. Paris Saint-Germain, as Ligue 1 and Champions League holders, have been obliged to enter discussions with Juventus, and while there has been considerable dialogue between the clubs, an agreement has not yet been finalised. With only a few days remaining before the market closes, the lack of progress has left Juventus with little choice but to evaluate other options.

Alternatives identified by Juventus

According to Tuttomercatoweb, RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda has been identified as a potential alternative should the pursuit of Kolo Muani ultimately fail. The report indicates that the Belgian striker is considered to have a strong profile that could complement the team effectively, offering qualities that would benefit the squad in several ways. Additionally, Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku has reportedly been proposed to the club as another possible solution.

The situation reflects Juventus’ determination to strengthen their attacking options, with a clear preference still placed on completing the return of Kolo Muani. The suggestion remains that if the striker has indeed made Juventus his first choice, the club will do everything within its means to fulfil that ambition. The coming days will therefore be crucial in determining whether Juventus can finalise their preferred signing or whether an alternative will have to be secured before the window closes.