Juventus targets Real Madrid star on a two-year loan deal

Juventus is looking for an attacker who has unique characteristics compared to their current options, and this has taken them to Madrid.

Don Diario as reported by Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are targeting a move for Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard.

The Belgian has been struggling for form in recent seasons and he seems to be out of the plans of Carlo Ancelotti at the moment.

This has opened up the door for another club to sign him and Max Allegri believes he can bring something different to his team.

The report claims that Juve is looking to set up a loan deal with Madrid for the former Chelsea star.

The Bianconeri will propose a two-year loan deal for the attacker with an option to make the transfer permanent.

Madrid is looking to add Kylian Mbappe to their squad and the departure of Hazard will create space for them in their squad and on their wage bill to bring in the Frenchman.

Hazard hasn’t been in his best form since he went to Madrid and injuries have also denied him the chance to make a meaningful impact.

He might need a change of environment and Serie A provides him with an opportunity to achieve that.

Allegri will be keen to bring out the best in one of the top players of his generation if he makes the move.