Juventus have initiated efforts to sign Genoa’s dynamic midfielder Morten Frendrup, viewing him as a cornerstone for a long-term project, according to JuveFC sources. The club’s scouting team has been closely monitoring Frendrup for some time, underlining the seriousness of their interest. Juventus see the Danish international as a player who could bring both energy and technical quality to their midfield, and believes he could be a key figure in the club’s plans.

Frendrup’s impressive displays in Serie A have not gone unnoticed across Europe. Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Brentford from England are also keen on the midfielder. Liverpool is seeking to bolster their ahead of next season, with manager Arne Slot reportedly considering Frendrup’s energetic and combative style as an ideal addition to his team. Aston Villa are confident that the Dane could quickly adapt to the pace of the Premier League, while Brentford manager Thomas Frank is convinced that Frendrup would make a significant impact at his club.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham, along with Atalanta and Milan, are also tracking Frendrup’s situation. Despite the growing interest, Genoa are not currently inclined to part with its young star. However, the club may be open to negotiations if they receive attractive offers in the region of 30 to 35 million euros. Genoa expect formal offers to arrive in June, and the competition for Frendrup is likely to intensify as the transfer window approaches.

Frendrup’s versatility and work rate have made him one of Serie A’s standout midfielders, and his ability to operate in multiple roles has only increased his appeal to top clubs. As Juventus and their rivals prepare their moves, the coming months promise to be pivotal in determining where the talented Dane will continue his career.

The only fly in the ointment is the Juve managerial situation. As things stand today, no one is sure who will be in the dugout next season, Igor Tudor, since taking over from Thiago Motta, is making a case for himself and while he may like Frendrup, there is no guarantee that if he is replaced that the new manager would want to sign the Dane.