Juventus targets salary demands are revealed ahead of becoming a free agent

Paul Pogba will become one of the most high-profile free agents in Europe next summer and Juventus wants his return to Turin.

The Frenchman also has interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, while Manchester United wants him to stay.

This interest makes it hard for Juve to win the race for his signature, but they could get him if they can meet his salary demands, which has been revealed.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the midfielder currently makes 12m euros net per season and he wants his next deal to pay him at least that amount plus more in bonuses.

The report says he knows his next deal would probably be his last big contract and wants to get the most from it.

Juve FC Says

This development might represent a significant blow to Juventus’ chances of signing him.

The Bianconeri have been struggling in contract negotiations with Paulo Dybala in the last year.

The back and forth between them and the Argentinian shows the club is truly keen to offer realistic wages to their players now.

It would be hard for them to offer Pogba more than 12m euros net per season. If Madrid or United offers him that much or more, Mino Raiola will almost certainly do a deal with either club.

If Juve misses out on Pogba for free, they might pay for that by splashing money on another midfielder to beef up that position in Max Allegri’s squad.