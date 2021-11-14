Juventus targets the free transfer of Napoli man, not Insigne

Juventus’ much-publicised financial problems could force them to focus on signing free agents in the summer.

Reports have already linked the Bianconeri with moves for the likes of Alessio Romagnoli and Paul Pogba.

A new name has now been added to their list of free-agent targets.

Tuttomercatoweb reports the Bianconeri is targeting a free transfer for David Ospina in the summer.

The report says Juve wants better competition for Wojciech Szczęsny and has now added the Napoli man to their list of targets.

Juve FC Says

Juve has been focusing on younger players recently and had the chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer, but allowed Italy’s number one to join PSG on a free transfer.

Why would the Bianconeri now want to bring in an older Ospina?

Ospina will be 34 by next August and he has only a few more years of active football left in him.

The Colombian has been one of Serie A’s reliable goalkeepers, but he has not really out-performed Szczęsny.

He will hardly be a long-term solution for the club and signing him makes very little sense.

Juve fans will hope this rumour isn’t true, and the club would instead look to sign a much younger goalie when the transfer window reopens.