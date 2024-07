Sancho was expected to leave United this summer after falling out with the Dutch manager at the start of last season.

After being banished from the United first team, he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Juve hoped to take advantage of that situation to sign him this summer, but Sancho has been reintegrated into the United team this season.

The Bianconeri must now move on, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have turned their attention to signing a winger from FC Porto.

The report claims Juve has shortlisted three wide players from the Portuguese club as their potential targets.

The Bianconeri are particularly interested in Galeno, Pepe, and Francisco Conceição, who have all performed well for Porto.

They have been key players for the Portuguese giants, with Conceição catching Juve’s attention the most following his impressive cameo performances for Portugal at Euro 2024.

Conceição is also just 21, so if they sign him now, he could spend many productive years in the Juve first team.