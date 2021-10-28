Juventus targets two cheap midfielders for the January transfer window

Juventus could gift Massimiliano Allegri two new midfielders in the January transfer window.

The gaffer has been struggling to get the best out of his current midfield options and could now get some help in the next transfer window.

Tuttojuve reports that Federico Cherubini is planning to add Axel Witsel and Corentin Tolisso to the Juve squad.

Both players have expiring contracts at Bayern Munich and Borussia -Dortmund, but Cherubini could sign them for a low-cost fee in the new year.

Witsel, 32, has proven to be a top player over the years and the Belgian could still contribute about a year to Juve.

However, would he not need time to adjust to Serie A? do we have that time to offer him?

Tolisso, 27, is much younger and has also shown great ability over the years. However, the Frenchman is notoriously injury-prone and the last thing Juve needs is a player that can only play a handful of games per season.

Adding these players to the squad could boost our performances in the second half of the season.

However, we would have an unnecessarily big squad if they join without the departure of the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie.