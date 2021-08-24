Juventus targets two Premier League strikers to replace Ronaldo

Juventus has started planning for life without Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal captain nears the end of his career.

Ronaldo top-scored in Serie A last season, but the attacker might struggle to play regularly in this campaign.

Even if he ends up becoming an important part of Juve’s success story in this campaign, the club might not give him a new deal.

Massimiliano Allegri worked with him for the 2018/2019 season before he departed the club, but he is reportedly not a fan of the attacker.

After benching him in the match against Udinese, one can now expect the former Real Madrid man to get used to not playing regularly.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato reports that Juventus is open to the idea of selling Ronaldo and they will still cash in on him in this transfer window if an offer comes in.

In the event of the attacker leaving the club, the report says they would sign a replacement from the Premier League for him.

Two strikers who are on their radar to replace him are Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City and Anthony Martial of Manchester United.

Both strikers face uncertainty over their starting places at their present clubs and may jump at the chance to represent a top club like Juve.